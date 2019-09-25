Islanders adding ESPN 1050 AM to radio network

The Islanders will add ESPN Radio's 1050-AM to their radio network for the coming season, providing a stronger signal for fans in and near New York City, a source familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.
Hofstra's WRHU-FM, whose signal is strongest in Nassau County, and WRCN-FM, whose signal is strongest in Suffolk, will continue to carry the team's games as well. (The 1050-AM signal reaches farther at night than it does during the day.)
The Knicks and Rangers will continue to be heard on ESPN Radio's primary New York outlet, 98.7-FM, but approximately seven Islanders games will be heard on that station.
The addition of 1050-AM, first reported by The New York Post, gives the Islanders a broader radio reach while providing needed content for ESPN, which announced in June that it would convert its AM station from Spanish-language sports programming to English this fall.
Chris King will remain the team's radio play-by-play man.
Not every game will be on ESPN Radio. When the Knicks and Rangers overlap, one of them generally moves to 1050-AM.
