Islanders adding ESPN 1050 AM to radio network

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2014. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The Islanders will add ESPN Radio's 1050-AM to their radio network for the coming season, providing a stronger signal for fans in and near New York City, a source familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

Hofstra's WRHU-FM, whose signal is strongest in Nassau County, and WRCN-FM, whose signal is strongest in Suffolk, will continue to carry the team's games as well. (The 1050-AM signal reaches farther at night than it does during the day.)

The Knicks and Rangers will continue to be heard on ESPN Radio's primary New York outlet, 98.7-FM, but approximately seven Islanders games will be heard on that station.

The addition of 1050-AM, first reported by The New York Post, gives the Islanders a broader radio reach while providing needed content for ESPN, which announced in June that it would convert its AM station from Spanish-language sports programming to English this fall.

Chris King will remain the team's radio play-by-play man.

Not every game will be on ESPN Radio. When the Knicks and Rangers overlap, one of them generally moves to 1050-AM.

