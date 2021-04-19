TODAY'S PAPER
Jerry Seinfeld to call into Steve Somers' WFAN show Monday night

Jerry Seinfeld reacts after he throws a ceremonial first pitch before a Mets-Phillies game at Citi Field on July 5, 2019.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
"Jerry from Queens," better known as Jerry Seinfeld, is scheduled to appear on Steve Somers’ WFAN show shortly after 7 p.m. Monday night, the station announced.

The actor/comedian – who actually grew up in Massapequa – had been a longtime, occasional guest on Somers’ show until the two had a falling out several years ago.

Well, at least Somers thought of it as a falling out. He was upset that Seinfeld declined to give him updated contact information for fellow actor/comedian Larry David, telling Somers that he had overstepped the boundaries of their friendship.

When Newsday informed Seinfeld in March that Somers was upset with him, Seinfeld portrayed the incident as a misunderstanding and promised to be on the show come baseball season.

"I love Mr. Somers; never had a cross word," Seinfeld said through a spokesman. "I prefer to call in during Mets baseball season. My main sports interest. Our friendship is for life. What a knucklehead. Watch for ‘Jerry from Queens’ coming very soon to a schmooze near you . . . !"

After reading Seinfeld’s comments in Newsday, Somers said on the air, "The bottom line is we’ll have him on once the baseball season gets underway. He’s more comfortable talking about the Mets; that’s his team. So once baseball season gets started, I’m sure he’ll come on every now and then and it should be and could be and will be, I’m hoping, a very fun couple of minutes with ‘Jerry from Queens.’ "

