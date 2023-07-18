Jets' 'EmpowHER' docuseries chronicles girls flag football season

If you are going to make a sports documentary aimed at teenage eyeballs in 2023, you best make sure the production values are high.

Even if the subject is something as fresh and grassroots as girls flag football.

That is the approach the Jets have taken with the “EmpowHER” series, the most recent edition of which launched in two parts last week.

The show documents the most recent season of the Jets’ High School Girls Flag Football League, which continues to grow rapidly around the area, including on Long Island.

“We're kind of in that era right now where sports documentaries are the thing,” said Seth Bradley, the Jets’ director of features production and original programming. “So how are you going to set yourself apart from somebody else, or how are you going to get somebody to watch something?

“I think we try to do it through the highest production value possible.”

Long Island first got involved in 2022, then got bigger from there this past spring. Several LI schools are featured in “EmpowHER,” especially Episode 1, which appears on the Jets’ website and its various social media platforms. They include Hauppauge, North Babylon, Plainedge and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, which is seen (spoiler alert) beating Warwick Valley for the regional title.

The “EmpowHER” series is designed not only to document what has gone on in the past, but also crucially to foster ever more interest.

As North Babylon’s Reilee McNamee says in the series, “You look on Instagram and stuff and see these girls throwing 40-yard bombs and then girls catching it. It’s honestly really impressive.”

Indeed, the skill level is high even though most girls came late to football, in many cases long after they had starred in other sports.

But football has an allure all its own.

“Ever since I was little, I grew up in a very, very big football family,” Hauppauge’s Bryana Sulinski says in the docuseries. “But I was never able to really participate in it. And since I was little, I always said, ‘I want to play football. I want to be on the field with you.’”

Now she is. And things only will get bigger next year when New York State makes flag football a sanctioned high school sport.

The Jets first got involved with flag football in 2006 and in 2011 donated $50,000 to help launch a program in New York City’s public schools.

The idea spread quickly, and by this spring there were more than 100 schools in the metropolitan area with girls flag football.

In May, Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert cheered on his alma mater, Lindenhurst, in a game against Huntington at the Jets’ facility.

“There’s just so much love for this sport out there on Long Island,” said Eli Hodges, the Jets’ senior manager of community relations and youth football. “It’s been exploding for us. It’s been the most rewarding program or initiative or project that I've been a part of in my [nine years] with the Jets.

“It's something we care about from top to bottom, from ownership all throughout the organization.”

The documentary series, now in its third year, is the bow that wraps up a season after the competition concludes in June.

“It's been a powerful tool for us to use when it comes to recruiting other teams,” Hodges said. “It's for everyone to digest, but it's definitely tailored for high school girls or youth girls who want to see something that's inspirational and something that they can aspire to.”

Bradley said, “I think it's important in this day and age to really help build a brand through great storytelling. And I think that this series was an opportunity for us to do that in a very unique way.”

The Jets’ original content team has been able to use its experience shooting NFL players to create high-quality video of high school girls in action.

Even better, the crews get the kind of access not possible in the pros.

“It’s kind of cool, honestly, because we're able to put our cameras in places on the field that we wouldn't for an NFL game,” Bradley said. “I think we kind of push the boundaries of access.

“This year we were fortunate that some of our producers were on the bus rides into different venues as the team was riding in. The coaches are very willing to participate with us because they understand the importance of telling the story and building this brand.”