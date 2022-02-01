TODAY'S PAPER
Jiggs McDonald to call Islanders-Kraken game on Wednesday night

Long time hockey broadcaster Jiggs McDonald poses for a photograph prior to working an Islanders game in 2017. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Jiggs McDonald will fill in for Brendan Burke on Wednesday night’s Kraken-Islanders game on MSG+, a source told Newsday.

McDonald, 83, was the Islanders’ primary TV play-by-play man for 15 seasons, including the last three of the team’s four Stanley Cups in the 1980s, and has filled in periodically over the years.

He last did so on Feb. 19, 2017, when Burke missed a game for the birth of his second child. McDonald will work with Burke’s regular partner, Butch Goring.

The Kraken game originally was scheduled for Saturday but was moved because of the weekend snowstorm. Burke already was scheduled to call the Minnesota-Chicago game on TNT on Wednesday, so MSG Networks turned to McDonald

McDonald has remained a part of the Islanders' family, most recently emceeing the introductory ceremonies for the first game at UBS Arena on Nov. 20.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

