"Bro, this is it," Joe Benigno said at the top of his WFAN show on Friday, and so it was, the end of a dizzying, 25-year road from caller to overnight host to middays to afternoon drive time.

He announced his retirement on Oct. 28, effective with Friday’s show, after which his chair will be filled starting next week by Craig Carton, who will be paired with Benigno’s partner of 14 years, Evan Roberts.

Benigno, 67, fielded calls from well-wishers all week, and Friday’s finale was no exception, featuring a series of current and former colleagues, including Benigno’s old midday partner, Sid Rosenberg.

Former afternoon co-host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appeared, as well as other sports and media figures including (in order) Bobby Valentine, Marv Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Antrel Rolle, Rich Eisen, Howie Rose, Tiki Barber, Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Francesa.

Terry Bradshaw, a longtime guest on Benigno’s show, serenaded him with the song, "Happy Trails."

There were poetic bits of timing for Benigno’s farewell.

On the day that he departed, his favorite baseball team, the Mets, officially got a new owner in Steve Cohen, who promptly cleaned house in the front office (although there was little discussion of that on Friday’s show).

And his favorite football team, the Jets, bid him adieu with an 0-8 record at midseason.

Benigno stayed in character for his final show, on which he noted he was back in WFAN’s Manhattan studios for the first time since March, then declared his intention never to return – not only to the station, but to the city itself.

"After today, if I see New York again maybe it will be with a Mets World Series," he said.

Benigno did admit getting "a little emotional" during his drive into the city. He is a longtime New Jersey resident but plans to move to Florida soon, the better to focus on his golf game.

Roberts and Benigno provided stability and consistent ratings in middays over 13 years, but they struggled in the race against ESPN New York’s Michael Kay upon succeeding Francesa in afternoons in January.

The station hopes Carton can turn that tide alongside Roberts, who got advice from Russo on the air about how to work with Carton and transition to a new pairing.

But on Friday, the focus was Benigno, who bonded with listeners as a pure, passionate fan whose morning-after Jets rants became a WFAN staple.

"I don’t think there was ever a host on this station that connected with the audience like you connected with the audience," midday host Marc Malusis told Benigno on Friday.

Rolle, a popular midday show guest during his time as a Giants safety, called Benigno "the voice of New York and New Jersey."

Said Van Gundy, "What a journey. What an absolute, fabulous career."

Before Van Gundy came on, the station played the intro to Benigno’s old overnight show. Van Gundy, the Knicks’ coach in that era, said hearing the old jingle "was like Pavlov’s dog. It sparked something in me."

Francesa noted as Benigno had that generational change afoot at the station. "Our time is done," Francesa, 66, said. "We’ve had our day."

Russo, Francesa’s old partner, remembered "Joe from Saddle River" as a caller to his Saturday show in the early 1990s, before Benigno became a colleague.

When Russo asked Benigno whether he will miss working, Benigno said, "I don’t think so. Maybe ask me in three months."

The show ended with recordings of classic overnight callers, and Benigno reminiscing with Roberts and producers Ernie Acosta and Ray Martel.

Then Benigno was complaining about sitting in traffic after the show one last time.

He also said, "I want to thank all the callers, great job as always, could not do it without you . . . Thank you for 25 stellar years – absolutely stellar. And to everybody out there: All the love. God bless you."