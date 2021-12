Joe Micheletti, the Islanders’ lead TV analyst from 1998 to 2006, will fill in for Butch Goring on MSG+ when the Islanders return to action Thursday night against the Sharks.

Goring recently underwent shoulder surgery and is not expected to return to work until next week.

Micheletti, who now is the Rangers’ lead TV analyst for MSG Networks, will work alongside play-by-play man Brendan Burke. AJ Mleczko will join Burke as the game analyst for the Islanders’ games on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.