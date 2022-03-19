TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMedia

Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton dies after brief illness

ESPN reporter John Clayton during the game between

ESPN reporter John Clayton during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 2, 2016. Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

By The Associated Press
Print

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67.

The Seattle Seahawks, through Clayton's family, announced the death in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts.

Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Clayton moved to ESPN in 1995, becoming one of the lead NFL writers for the company. Clayton appeared on TV and radio for ESPN and worked at the company for more than 20 years.

Clayton was awarded with what is now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 2007. The award is presents annually for long and distinguished reporting on football.

"The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton. John was the PFWA’s 19th president (1999-2000) and the organization’s 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award recipient," the organization said in a statement. "‘The Professor’ was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends."

Clayton also hosted regular sports radio shows in Seattle for KJR-AM and KIRO-AM throughout his career.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks
Durant scores 38 points as Nets rally from 18 down
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley draws a
Knicks hold on to beat Wizards, Porzingis
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts courtside in the second
New health commissioner says vaccine mandate 'indefinite'
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis against the New
Knicks and Porzingis certainly have had their ups and downs since trade
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe makes a play
Volpe looks good in the field in his Yankees debut
A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Harlem Center
NYC keeping private-sector vaccine mandate in place
Didn’t find what you were looking for?