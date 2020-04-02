John Minko leaving WFAN after taking a buyout

John Minko is taking a buyout and leaving WFAN, a station on which he has been a fixture as an update man since its inception.

Minko, 67, made the announcement on Mike Francesa’s Radio.com show Thursday, ending a run that began with a staff meeting on June 29, 1987, two days before the launch of the nation’s first 24-hour sports radio station.

Earlier on Thursday, WFAN’s parent company, Entercom, announced a nationwide cost-reduction plan that includes layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts, but the "Mink Man" is believed to have left voluntarily.

Minko still will call St. John's men's basketball games.

When he arrived in New York from Indianapolis in the summer of 1987, Minko discovered WFAN would operate out of dank subterranean studios in Astoria, Queens.

“I said, 'My goodness, this is it,' '' he recalled in an interview with Newsday in 2012. "It was hard to believe, and as the years moved along, I realized we worked in the only place where you had to walk upstairs to get to the basement.''

Like many early station employees, he was unsure about WFAN’s approach, with its every-15-minute updates and hosts without New York backgrounds.

By late July, when his mother asked how things were going, he said, "I don't know if it's going to work.''

Over the decades, he became one of the station’s best-known and well-liked personalities, even though he was limited by the update format.

Hosts and listeners liked to poke gentle fun at Minko for his square, Midwestern demeanor.

When teased, he was more apt to respond with a nervous chuckle than to get upset.

Minko also has done extensive play-by-play work, including on St. John’s basketball.

Minko’s presence on Francesa’s show prompted the host to end countless segments by cutting to updates saying, “Here’s the Mink Man.”