John Sterling's streak of calling Yankees games should remain intact now

John Sterling is shown in the announcers booth

John Sterling is shown in the announcers booth at Yankee Stadium during the Yankees-Indians game on July 31, 1994. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Keating

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
John Sterling was prepared to miss his first Yankees game on radio in 30 years for his triplets’ high school graduation next month, but it now appears his streak will remain intact.

Sterling said on Tuesday that Suffern High School’s ceremony will be in the evening on June 26, allowing him to work the 1 p.m. Blue Jays-Yankees game that day and get to the event in time – barring a rain delay or extra innings.

The only catch is that Sterling will then have to make his own way to London the next day for the Yankees-Red Sox series June 29 and 30.

Rickie Ricardo, who does Spanish-language radio for Yankees games, was prepared to fill in for Sterling alongside Suzyn Waldman.

Sterling would have missed a game in 2016, but his older daughter’s high school graduation fell on an off day during a homestand.

She now is a student at Syracuse University, and is slated to graduate on May 10, 2020, a Sunday.

“Next year at this time, when Abby will be graduating from Syracuse, I guarantee you I’ll go up there,” Sterling said.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

