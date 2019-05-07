John Sterling was prepared to miss his first Yankees game on radio in 30 years for his triplets’ high school graduation next month, but it now appears his streak will remain intact.

Sterling said on Tuesday that Suffern High School’s ceremony will be in the evening on June 26, allowing him to work the 1 p.m. Blue Jays-Yankees game that day and get to the event in time – barring a rain delay or extra innings.

The only catch is that Sterling will then have to make his own way to London the next day for the Yankees-Red Sox series June 29 and 30.

Rickie Ricardo, who does Spanish-language radio for Yankees games, was prepared to fill in for Sterling alongside Suzyn Waldman.

Sterling would have missed a game in 2016, but his older daughter’s high school graduation fell on an off day during a homestand.

She now is a student at Syracuse University, and is slated to graduate on May 10, 2020, a Sunday.

“Next year at this time, when Abby will be graduating from Syracuse, I guarantee you I’ll go up there,” Sterling said.