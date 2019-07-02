TODAY'S PAPER
John Sterling's streak of calling Yankees games to end this weekend

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a game against the Mets at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
John Sterling's 30-year streak of calling Yankees games on the radio is coming to an end.

“What I’m going to do is take the four games against Tampa off and then there’s the All Star Break,” Sterling said on Tuesday. “By the way, almost every announcer for every team in every sport takes some days off during the season, you know.”

But not Sterling, whose streak of consecutive games goes back to 1989, his first season with the Yankees. That September he missed a two-game series in Seattle after the death of his sister.

Sterling, speaking with WFAN's Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts on Tuesday, said he was feeling "a little under the weather."

"I'll have a week to get myself together," Sterling said.

He will be replaced in the broadcast booth in Tampa by Ryan Ruocco of the YES Network and ESPN. Suzyn Waldman, Sterling's longtime broadcast partner, will work alongside Ruocco.

Thursday marks what is believed to be Sterling’s 81st birthday, though he has long refused to discuss his age.

Sterling's consecutive games streak was in jeopardy earlier this season. Sterling was prepared to miss the Yankees' June 26 game against the Blue Jays for his triplets’ high school graduation next month, but the ceremony was moved to the evening, allowing him to work the 1 p.m.  game that day.

Sterling could have missed a game in 2016, but his older daughter’s high school graduation fell on an off day during a homestand.

She now is a student at Syracuse University, and is slated to graduate on May 10, 2020, a Sunday.

“Next year at this time, when Abby will be graduating from Syracuse," Sterling said on May 7, "I guarantee you I’ll go up there."

With Neil Best

Newsday columnist Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

