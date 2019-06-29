John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman have been together in the Yankees radio booth since 2005, and the executive who oversees WFAN hopes they continue in that role indefinitely.

Susan Larkin, regional president of Entercom, WFAN’s parent company, said on Thursday that the company is “all in” with the pair.

“If John wants to do this and John is healthy, we love it,” Larkin said of Sterling, 80, who has not missed a Yankees game in 30 years. “And same thing for Suzyn. That team is tremendous.

“And it’s not just about them being iconic. They’re good. When I’ve watched some of the coverage that other people have done, it’s just not even close. They make that game so interesting to listen to. John’s [home run] calls are famous and he loves to recreate calls, and it’s just great.”

Larkin, who assumed her position in April of 2018, lived in the Bronx until she was 12 and grew up a Yankees fan.

“I think they’re amazing,” she said of Sterling and Waldman. “I’ve been so excited to get to know John and Suzyn. And Suzyn has a nomination for the National Radio Hall of Fame, and we really hope that she gets in. I think that she’s getting the recognition that she has long deserved.

“And John is tremendous. He’s so engaged. The picture that he paints is incredible, and his star status is so high. When we were putting together that Entercom brand event [in January] and we had John there, there were more people excited about meeting John than almost anything.

“We have so many fans and advertisers and everybody that we’ll bring to a Yankee game and they’re, ‘Can I go in the box? Can I meet John?' "