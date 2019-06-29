TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
SportsMedia

Entercom exec Susan Larkin 'all in' on WFAN's John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman

John Sterling, Bernie Willlams and Suzyn Waldman pose

John Sterling, Bernie Willlams and Suzyn Waldman pose in the Yankee Stadium radio booth on Sept. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman have been together in the Yankees radio booth since 2005, and the executive who oversees WFAN hopes they continue in that role indefinitely.

Susan Larkin, regional president of Entercom, WFAN’s parent company, said on Thursday that the company is “all in” with the pair.

“If John wants to do this and John is healthy, we love it,” Larkin said of Sterling, 80, who has not missed a Yankees game in 30 years. “And same thing for Suzyn. That team is tremendous.

“And it’s not just about them being iconic. They’re good. When I’ve watched some of the coverage that other people have done, it’s just not even close. They make that game so interesting to listen to. John’s [home run] calls are famous and he loves to recreate calls, and it’s just great.”

Larkin, who assumed her position in April of 2018, lived in the Bronx until she was 12 and grew up a Yankees fan.

“I think they’re amazing,” she said of Sterling and Waldman. “I’ve been so excited to get to know John and Suzyn. And Suzyn has a nomination for the National Radio Hall of Fame, and we really hope that she gets in. I think that she’s getting the recognition that she has long deserved.

“And John is tremendous. He’s so engaged. The picture that he paints is incredible, and his star status is so high. When we were putting together that Entercom brand event [in January] and we had John there, there were more people excited about meeting John than almost anything.

“We have so many fans and advertisers and everybody that we’ll bring to a Yankee game and they’re, ‘Can I go in the box? Can I meet John?' "

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates after hitting It's bangers and mash as Yanks win London slugfest
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks about winning a Boone on 17-13 win in London
Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo reacts on the Mets cough up another late lead as skid hits 7
6/29/19: Yanks outlast Red Sox in London slugfest Highlights: Yankees 17, Red Sox 13 in London
Knicks general manager Scott Perry at a news Knicks' view of free-agent stars becoming cloudy
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz looks on after Steven Matz's start cut short by rain
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search