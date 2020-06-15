TODAY'S PAPER
Entercom's Chris Oliviero is a huge fan of John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman

Radio broadcasters Suzyn Waldman and John Sterling have

Radio broadcasters Suzyn Waldman and John Sterling have called Yankees games since 2005. Credit: David Pokress

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
John Sterling has been the Yankees’ radio play-by-play man since 1989. Suzyn Waldman has been his partner since 2005. But there is a new boss overseeing WFAN effective this month, and sometimes new bosses mean changes.

Right? Wrong, at least in this case.

“I’m a diehard Yankee fan, and I love John and Suzyn doing Yankees games,” Chris Oliviero, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom New York, told Newsday on Monday. “I think they’re the perfect soundtrack for Yankees games.”

Oliviero was hired in May to succeed Susan Larkin as manager of all Entercom New York stations as of June 1, including WFAN, which carries the Yankees. But he has a long history with WFAN and its previous corporate parent, CBS Radio, and knows New York sports well.

And he knows that he likes what he hears in Sterling, 81, and Waldman, 73.

“I am well aware of the criticism that people like to throw their way, but in these jobs, you’re always going to have some amount of criticism,” he said. “When I think Yankee baseball, I think radio, I think summertime, I think postseason, I think John and Suzyn.

“I think they are the perfect example of what a home team broadcast should sound like. So again: I am a huge fan of theirs. I think a lot of the criticism you get is from not-Yankee fans. I think Yankee fans appreciate the unique relationship they have with those fans.

“They’re entertaining, and to me radio is about entertaining. Yes, they give you the stats. Yes, they give you the score and all of the information you need. But their delivery, their rapport, it’s entertaining . . . When you look back at this run of 20-plus years of Yankee history, which has included some really good moments, John and Suzyn are the voice of that.”

