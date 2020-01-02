TODAY'S PAPER
John Sterling, Suzyn Waldman returning to Yankees radio booth in 2020

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman are set to return for a 16th season together in the Yankees radio booth, WFAN senior vice president Mark Chernoff confirmed on Thursday.

Sterling, 81, suffered from health issues last season that forced him to miss four games in July – ending a 30-year streak without missing a game – but he plans to return for a 32nd season, as does Waldman, 73, who has covered the Yankees in one form or another since 1987 and joined Sterling in 2005.

