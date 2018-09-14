You can't predict baseball, Suzyn. The same goes for baseball broadcasting.

Exhibit A: In the fourth inning of Tuesday afternoon's Red Sox-Yankees game in the Bronx, John Sterling will sit in with WEEI's Red Sox Radio Network to do play-by-play.

At the same time, longtime Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione will work with Suzyn Waldman to call play-by-play on the WFAN Yankees Radio Network.

No word yet on whether the teams themselves are considering a similar swap involving players for a guest inning. J.D. Martinez for Giancarlo Stanton, perhaps?