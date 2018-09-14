Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

WFAN's John Sterling, WEEI's Joe Castiglione to swap booths for an inning during Yankees-Red Sox game

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling poses for a photograph prior to a game between the Yankees and the Mets at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
You can't predict baseball, Suzyn. The same goes for baseball broadcasting.

Exhibit A: In the fourth inning of Tuesday afternoon's Red Sox-Yankees game in the Bronx, John Sterling will sit in with WEEI's Red Sox Radio Network to do play-by-play.

At the same time, longtime Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione will work with Suzyn Waldman to call play-by-play on the WFAN Yankees Radio Network.

No word yet on whether the teams themselves are considering a similar swap involving players for a guest inning. J.D. Martinez for Giancarlo Stanton, perhaps?

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

