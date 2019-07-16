John Sterling will miss Tuesday night’s Rays-Yankees game as he continues to deal with health issues that recently forced him to end his 30-year streak of calling Yankees games on the radio.

Sterling, who turned 81 on July 4, sat out four games before the All-Star break in hopes that that weekend, plus the break itself, would give him time to regain his strength and make it through the season.

After returning to the air on Friday, he has sounded like his usual self. But friends and colleagues have become concerned about his long-term health, which he now seems to be addressing in part by taking work breaks.

Sterling has not shared details of his condition publicly.

Chris Carrino will fill in alongside Suzyn Waldman on Tuesday. Sterling’s night off, first reported by The New York Post, had been planned for a few days, with Carrino following him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and Monday. He hopes to return to work on Wednesday.

Ryan Ruocco had filled in when Sterling missed the earlier games.

The other play-by-play voice of the Yankees, YES Network's Michael Kay, also is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords.