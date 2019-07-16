TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
SEARCH
83° Good Morning
SportsMedia

John Sterling won't be on the air Tuesday night for Yankees vs. Rays

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a game against the Mets at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

John Sterling will miss Tuesday night’s Rays-Yankees game as he continues to deal with health issues that recently forced him to end his 30-year streak of calling Yankees games on the radio.

Sterling, who turned 81 on July 4, sat out four games before the All-Star break in hopes that that weekend, plus the break itself, would give him time to regain his strength and make it through the season.

After returning to the air on Friday, he has sounded like his usual self. But friends and colleagues have become concerned about his long-term health, which he now seems to be addressing in part by taking work breaks.

Sterling has not shared details of his condition publicly.

Chris Carrino will fill in alongside Suzyn Waldman on Tuesday. Sterling’s night off, first reported by The New York Post, had been planned for a few days, with Carrino following him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and Monday. He hopes to return to work on Wednesday.

Ryan Ruocco had filled in when Sterling missed the earlier games.

The other play-by-play voice of the Yankees, YES Network's Michael Kay, also is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

7/15/19: d'Arnaud's 3-homer game leads Rays Highlights: Rays 5, Yankees 4
Travis d'Arnaud belts three home runs, including a Travis d'Arnaud's 3-HR night vs. Yankees
Edwin Encarnacion admires his two-run, go-ahead homer in Encarnacion lets parrot fly twice
The Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud watches his Lennon: D'Arnaud shows Mets fans what they're missing
Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud reacts after his three-run D'Arnaud's 3rd homer of game beats Chapman, Yanks
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino looks on from the Sevy, Betances begin road back with 25 throws
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search