John Sterling said he is “as happy as I could be,” having returned home after a hospital stay to treat what he described as a blood infection.

“I’m fine, I’m home and I’m doing great,” the Yankees’ longtime radio play-by-play man told Newsday late Monday afternoon.

Sterling has been out since last Wednesday’s game against the Orioles. Rickie Ricardo has filled in alongside Suzyn Waldman.

Sterling said that if Tuesday’s game against the Phillies is not rained out, he plans to call it. But if the weather forecast is correct and the game is postponed, he plans to return on Wednesday.

“I’ve felt so humbled, really bringing a tear in my eye,” Sterling said of the outpouring of concern for him in recent days. “I must have gotten 800 calls, and the people I didn’t get are the people who text Suzyn, every broadcaster in the league, saying, ‘Tell John I hope he’s OK.’”

Sterling, 82, had not missed a game in 30 years until being forced to by illness last season.

He said he was treated with antibiotics until his infection cleared. He said doctors were relieved when it was determined the infection did not reach his heart.

The New York Post reported that Sterling tested negative for COVID-19.

It has been a strange season for local baseball broadcasters, including calling road games from home stadiums.

Sterling said it has “certainly been very tough” logistically, but as he watched games on YES and SNY in his hospital room he was reminded that every announcer is dealing with the same thing.

One key, he said, is to wait a beat after seeing the ball come off the bat until the camera angle switches to show where the ball is headed.

“This is such a crazy year for all of us, for the entire world,” Sterling said. “It is a world war [against the virus], and everything has been turned upside down, so we just have to get through it.”