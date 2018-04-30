TODAY'S PAPER
NBC's Derby coverage to get closer with backstretch camera

Kentucky Derby hopefuls, from front to back, Magnum

Kentucky Derby hopefuls, from front to back, Magnum Moon, Noble Indy, Vino Rosso and Audible get baths after their morning workout at Churchill Downs Monday, April 30, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 5. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky Derby viewers will be able to follow horses closer on the backstretch when NBC Sports introduces a new camera angle for the marquee event in horse racing's Triple Crown.

Coverage of Saturday's 144th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs will include views from a camera suspended above the backstretch that will pan the 20-horse field. Similar to what the network uses in NASCAR broadcasts, the camera travels up to 80 mph.

NBC Sports coordinating producer Rob Hyland says in an email to The Associated Press that the closer camera angle will showcase the horses' speed. Hyland adds: "We expect that this camera will provide a unique look at the horses and their jockeys as they position themselves heading into the final turn."

NBC will use at least 50 cameras for the Derby and provide an aerial angle of the race.

