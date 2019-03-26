The Knicks and Rangers will continue to be heard on ESPN New York radio under the terms of a multi-year agreement MSG Networks and ESPN New York (98.7-FM) are set to announce Tuesday afternoon.
ESPN New York has been the radio home of the Knicks since 2004-05. The Rangers joined them in 2005-06, after the NHL lost an entire season to a lockout.
At the time, the station was located at 1050-AM, but it later moved to a more reliable signal at 98.7-FM. Its website also carries live streams of both teams' games.
MSG most recently signed an extension with ESPN Radio in 2015.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.