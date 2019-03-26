The Knicks and Rangers will continue to be heard on ESPN New York radio under the terms of a multi-year agreement MSG Networks and ESPN New York (98.7-FM) are set to announce Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN New York has been the radio home of the Knicks since 2004-05. The Rangers joined them in 2005-06, after the NHL lost an entire season to a lockout.

At the time, the station was located at 1050-AM, but it later moved to a more reliable signal at 98.7-FM. Its website also carries live streams of both teams' games.

MSG most recently signed an extension with ESPN Radio in 2015.