TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
44° Good Evening
SportsMedia

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' continues to be ratings bonanza

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, left, holds the Most

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, left, holds the Most Valuable Player trophy as coach Phil Jackson holds the NBA Championship trophy after the Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 87-86 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Salt Lake City, Sunday, June 14, 1998. Credit: AP/JACK SMITH

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

ESPN's "The Last Dance" continued to attract impressive television audiences on Sunday night, roughly maintaining the viewership totals for the first two episodes of the 10-part documentary series the previous Sunday night.

Episode 3 averaged 6.1 million viewers and Episode 4 averaged 5.7 million, after the first two episodes had drawn 6.3 and 5.8 million in their initial showings. (Updated Nielsen data for the first two episodes that include time-shifted and on-demand viewing raised those episodes' averages to 9.6 million and 8.9 million.).

The series, which focuses on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls, is averaging 6.0 million viewers overall on their initial showings, making it by far the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history.

The series will continue with two episodes each of the next three Sunday nights.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney cheers during the Now that the new rookies are Giants, what happens next?
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole warms up his arm Cole loves analytics but respects the human element too
A general view as the Mets play against Mets employees facing pay cut starting in June
Adam Fox of the Rangers celebrates his goal Rangers' Fox praises defense partner Lindgren
TNT announcer Marv Albert watches the Heat vs. 'The Last Dance' a reminder of missing Marv's voice
Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman during the Gase hints at more reinforcements for receiver group
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search