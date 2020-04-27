ESPN's 'The Last Dance' continues to be ratings bonanza

ESPN's "The Last Dance" continued to attract impressive television audiences on Sunday night, roughly maintaining the viewership totals for the first two episodes of the 10-part documentary series the previous Sunday night.

Episode 3 averaged 6.1 million viewers and Episode 4 averaged 5.7 million, after the first two episodes had drawn 6.3 and 5.8 million in their initial showings. (Updated Nielsen data for the first two episodes that include time-shifted and on-demand viewing raised those episodes' averages to 9.6 million and 8.9 million.).

The series, which focuses on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls, is averaging 6.0 million viewers overall on their initial showings, making it by far the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history.

The series will continue with two episodes each of the next three Sunday nights.