SportsMedia

Marc Malusis joining WPIX as new lead sports anchor, sources say

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Longtime WFAN personality Marc Malusis has a new full-time gig.

Malusis will take over as lead sports anchor for WPIX (Ch. 11) next week, sources told Newsday’s Neil Best on Thursday.

Malusis previously was a mid-day host on WFAN alongside Maggie Gray from January 2020 through last December, when WFAN announced the pair would be replaced with Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber in 2022. Gray was assigned to the CBS Sports Radio slot previously occupied by Tierney and Barber alongside Andrew Perloff. Malusis continued to host a Sunday NFL show on WFAN alongside David Diehl through the football season.

Malusis was a familiar voice on WFAN in the two decades prior, working as a board operator and producer on "Mike and the Mad Dog" before hosting.

