TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMedia

Knicks-Hawks Game 5 could be Marv Albert's last game as an announcer at the Garden

TNT announcer Marv Albert watches the Heat vs.

TNT announcer Marv Albert watches the Heat vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27, 2011. Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Marv Albert will make what could be his final appearance as an announcer at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night when the Knicks host the Hawks in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series.

The iconic play-by-play man – who first called a Knicks game in 1963 – plans to retire effective at the conclusion of the Eastern Conference final.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination, trailing the Hawks in the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

So this could be it for Albert, who will work the game on TNT alongside analyst Reggie Miller – who has his own history with the Knicks and the Garden from his playing days. TNT is moving toward having all of its announcers on site starting with the second round.

Albert, who turns 80 next week, mostly has been working off monitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he did call the All-Star Game in person in Atlanta.

TNT made the announcement about Albert’s return to the Garden on Tuesday, but Miller spilled the beans during a game telecast on Monday night.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Defensive end Ronald Blair of the San Francisco
Jets add former 49ers DE Ronald Blair
(New York Islanders) with a Goal from Boston
Watch Casey Cizikas' OT winner in Game 2 for the Isles
Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders handles
Best: Trotz pushes the right buttons for Game 2 victory
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws against the Arizona
DeGrom dominates D-backs, Pillar returns with hit in Mets' win
Casey Cizikas #53 and the Islanders celebrate his
Cizikas nets winner in OT as Islanders tie series with Bruins
Casey Cizikas #53 and the New York Islanders
Isles-Bruins Game 2 recap: Winning goal, key stat, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?