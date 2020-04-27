TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

'The Last Dance' a reminder of missing Marv Albert's voice on NBA playoffs

TNT announcer Marv Albert watches the Heat vs.

TNT announcer Marv Albert watches the Heat vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27, 2011. Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Marv Albert was not interviewed for “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. But he has been watching and enjoying the show, along with millions of other hoops-starved fans.

“It’s so well done,” he said.

For the rest of us, the series has been a reminder of a traditional sound of spring – Albert’s basketball play-by-play voice.

It is all over “The Last Dance,” a soundtrack to highlights of numerous Bulls games from the 1990s. But that is not the only place Albert has heard himself lately.

In addition to catching up on reading and binge-watching television series in his Tribeca apartment during the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown, he has been watching classic games on NBA TV and MSG Networks.

“It’s too bad they don’t pay residuals on all those Knicks and Bulls games they’ve been playing,” he said, jokingly.

Mostly, Albert has been missing the playoffs, which under normal circumstances he would be calling for Turner Sports through the Western Conference final.

Does he think he will get to call that series at some point this season?

“It’s impossible to say,” he said. “I know they’re just standing by waiting to see and we’re going to have the new, new normal. If anything does take place, there’s no way they can have fans. Even with the players, if one person tests positive they have to close it down. I think that’s part of the fear.

“And I’ve heard other aspects of it. The way it would be done on television, we probably would be doing it off a monitor. But that’s the least of it.”

Albert was eating dinner in Los Angeles on March 11, preparing to call a Rockets-Lakers game for TNT the next night, when he got a call from his producer that the NBA had suspended its season.

“Then the calls really came in, that Rudy Gobert had tested positive and we should all come home,” he said. “So I just ate dinner, went to sleep at the hotel and went back [to New York].

“It’s disappointing, but I can certainly understand it with what’s going on. I think Adam Silver has handled it [well]. He was the first one. He called it immediately. He was so ahead of the situation and that led to the leagues eventually all doing the same thing.”

Albert since has watched helplessly as what would have been the NBA calendar has evaporated.

At 78, Albert knows he has more basketball seasons in his past than in his future, which makes the notion of losing this one even more difficult to take. “It’s true,” he said. “That is a point. I thought about that one time. It’s inevitable.”

He has one season left on his contract. Has he considered whether he will sign a new one after 2020-21?

"I’ve thought about it, but I don’t know,” he said. “Now with this [situation] putting a little twist to everything, I think it will be new thoughts once we come back. I’ll have to see how I feel about it.

“I’m healthy. I feel great. I don’t think much has changed over the years, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Would he be willing to re-sign and stay active if he no longer is Turner’s No. 1 play-by-play man?

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” he said. “Nothing really has been determined about that. We’ll see. I’ll just wait and see. There’s too much going on.”

In the meantime, he is in the same boat as the rest of the NBA world – and beyond.

“I miss it,” he said. “But it’s just sad what’s going on. It’s all very sad.”

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Sam Darnold and head coach Adam Gase of Best: Gase has a simple message for Darnold
In this still image from video provided by Glauber: Virtual draft delivered on its promise of hope
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field Halt has helped injured Judge, but can he stay on the field?
Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks during a Judge wanted, and got, players who understand his culture
Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a Some great picks and interesting choices by Jets GM Douglas
Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney cheers during the Now that the new rookies are Giants, what happens next?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search