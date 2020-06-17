TODAY'S PAPER
Mavs owner Cuban to host SiriusXM Radio business show

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stands on stage before

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stands on stage before a news conference in Dallas on Feb. 26. Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

By The Associated Press
Mark Cuban is ready to talk business -- or whatever else his radio listeners want to discuss.

The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner will host specials on SiriusXM's Business Radio on the next two Thursdays, speaking about business issues and answering questions from callers.

“Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” will air on June 18 and 25 from 5-6 p.m. EST on Channel 132. Listeners can call 844-942-7866 at 5 p.m.

Cuban, an entrepreneur and host of TV's “Shark Tank,” expects the business topics to including areas such starting a business and having to pivot because of the coronavirus. But he also anticipates discussions on politics, social justice and inequality.

Cuban co-founded Broadcast.com and eventually sold it to Yahoo! Inc. in July 1999, six months before he bought the Mavericks. He also co-owns The Landmark Theater chain, Magnolia Pictures and Magnolia Home Video, and is an investor in a number of start-up companies.

By The Associated Press

