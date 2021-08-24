TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsMedia

Max Kellerman leaving First Take to join ESPN Radio morning show

Max Kellerman attends the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards

Max Kellerman attends the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Max Kellerman will leave the sports debate show "First Take" and join ESPN Radio’s national morning show alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams on Sept. 7, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The move is part of a realignment of ESPN’s national radio lineup that takes effect next month and includes the midday show hosted by Alan Hahn and Bart Scott expanding by an hour to noon to 3 p.m., effective on Sept. 27.

Former Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty will join Mike Golic for a national afternoon show.

ESPN New York traditionally has featured a mixture of local and national programming. ESPN did not announce what the local New York schedule will look like in the wake of the national tweaks coming next month.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Cornerback Quincy Wilson #28 celebrates with defensive end
After pick vs. Browns, Giants' Wilson hits IR with ankle injury
Giants head coach Tom Coughlin speaks to the
Glauber: Coughlin reveals that his wife has incurable brain disorder 
Xavier McKinney #29, New York Giants safety, speaks
Giants give Xavier McKinney a chance to run the defense
Mets' Lee Mazzilli, Ron Darling, center, Keith Hernandez,
'30 for 30' on '86 Mets brings strong dose of nostalgia
See the trailer for ESPN's new '30 for
Watch trailer for ESPN's new '30 for 30' film on '86 Mets
Rangers assistant coach Gord Murphy at Rangers training
Rangers announce trio of assistants joining Gallant's staff
Didn’t find what you were looking for?