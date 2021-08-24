Max Kellerman will leave the sports debate show "First Take" and join ESPN Radio’s national morning show alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams on Sept. 7, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The move is part of a realignment of ESPN’s national radio lineup that takes effect next month and includes the midday show hosted by Alan Hahn and Bart Scott expanding by an hour to noon to 3 p.m., effective on Sept. 27.

Former Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty will join Mike Golic for a national afternoon show.

ESPN New York traditionally has featured a mixture of local and national programming. ESPN did not announce what the local New York schedule will look like in the wake of the national tweaks coming next month.