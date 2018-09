The Mets could announce as early as Monday that they are leaving WOR (710 AM) after five seasons and moving their radio home to WCBS (880 AM) starting in 2019, a move that has been expected since early summer.

WCBS is owned by the same company, Entercom, as WFAN (660 AM), the longtime home of the Mets before the Yankees replaced them in 2014.

The Yankees were on WCBS from 2002-13.