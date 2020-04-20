TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Evening
SportsMedia

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' most viewed documentary in network's history

The Bulls' Michael Jordan reaches high above teammates

The Bulls' Michael Jordan reaches high above teammates Dennis Rodman, left, Scottie Pippen, and Scott Burrell for a rebound against the Jazz in the second half of Game 4 in the NBA Finals in Chicago on June 10, 1998. Credit: AP/MICHAEL S. GREEN

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

"The Last Dance," ESPN's highly anticipated 10-part documentary on the 1990s Bulls, debuted on Sunday night as the most-viewed documentary in the network's history.

Episodes 1 and 2 averaged 6.3 million and 5.8 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, and also performed strongly in the younger demographics prized by advertisers.

The previous viewership high for an ESPN documentary was for one on Bo Jackson in 2012, at 3.6 million.

Not surprisingly, Chicago was the highest-rated market for the two hours, averaging 12.1 percent of homes. Three of the next four highest-rated markets came from North Carolina, where Michael Jordan grew up.

Conversations surrounding the show dominated social media. ESPN said that at one point Sunday night, 25 of the top 30 trending topics on Twitter were related to the documentary.

"The Last Dance" had been scheduled to run during the NBA Finals in June, but ESPN moved it up to provide sports-starved fans with new content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The viewership totals certainly were helped by the number of people stuck in their homes, as those for this week's NFL Draft will be. Viewership for the first round on Thursday night is all but certain to far surpass even "The Last Dance" figures.

"The Last Dance" will be shown on each of the next four Sunday nights, with two episodes per night.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets safety Jamal Adams prior to a game GM wants Adams to be a 'Jet for life' but he'll listen if teams call
East cornerback Elijah Riley, of Army, during the Non-Combine players face uphill battle in NFL Draft this year
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington on Just like 2004, Giants and Chargers could make draft-day deal
Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a Glauber: For Douglas, no rush to contract judgment for Adams
Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell poses for Mets PA announcer Colin Cosell lends a helping voice amid coronavirus crisis
Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. looks to NFL mock draft 6.0
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search