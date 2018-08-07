In a sports landscape with a new focus on head injuries, Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier didn’t appreciate a comment from Michael Kay regarding Frazier’s absence from the team.

Frazier defended himself against Kay on Twitter, saying he’s working to get healthy so he can “play symptom free” after Kay questioned the 23-year-old’s absence.

Kay, who is on vacation from his radio program this week, called into his show on Monday afternoon to discuss the four-game sweep of the Yankees by the Red Sox over the weekend. While discussing the team’s lack of depth, Kay mentioned Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury’s injuries and their inability to get healthy as part of the problem facing the team.

“When you’re playing Luke Voit and Shane Robinson in important games — shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again, shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy, shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy. Again, you can’t make them get healthy, but if those guys are available, it’s a completely different animal," said Kay, also is the Yankees' play-by-play broadcaster on television.

When a listener posted a tweet with part of Kay’s quote, Kay responded by tweeting, “You know I was being facetious, right?”

The comment didn’t sit well with Frazier, who late Monday night posted a response directly to Kay.

“.@RealMichaelKay facetious or not, I don’t appreciate what you said today. i’m doing everything I can to get healthy so I can play symptom free ... so steer clear of publicly calling me out for not when we haven’t even had one convo about my concussion this year. #ShameOnYouBro”

Kay responded to Frazier in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

“Clint, I would never question someone's injury. Never. In fact, I have gone out of my way to say how I felt for you this year and how badly I know how you want to play. It is beyond my comprehension that you would think I would minimize what you are going through.

“The next time I make light of someone's injury will be the first time. I should have said how unfortunate you and Ellsbury's injuries are. It came out in a clumsy way. If you took it the wrong way, I apologize and look forward to speaking with you personally.”

"@clintfrazier one more thing: I just did something I hate by "apologizing if you took it the wrong way." No. That puts the onus on you. It should be on me for saying something that came out the wrong way. I apologize for my clumsy delivery. My bad."