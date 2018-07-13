Michael Kay and Don La Greca, ESPN New York radio’s longtime afternoon drive time hosts, have signed multiyear contract extensions, ESPN announced on Friday.

The network did not reveal terms, but the New York Post reported both deals will cover five years. Peter Rosenberg will continue to appear alongside Kay and La Greca on the show.

“There isn’t another place I would want to do radio than at ESPN,” Kay said in a news release. “I love the people I work with and the people I work for. I also think we do the best, most entertaining radio show in the country and I want to continue to make our listeners laugh and learn every day.”

La Greca was the first voice heard on the station in 2001 and has been a part of “The Michael Kay Show” since 2002. The show is simulcast by the YES Network, for which Kay also works as the television voice of the Yankees.

“Michael and Don have been the cornerstone of the station since our inception,” ESPN Radio senior vice president Tim McCarthy said. “Their commitment and passion are evidenced in their strong ratings and listener loyalty.”

The Kay show consistently is the highest-rated on the station. It narrowly defeated WFAN’s new afternoon show, featuring Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, in the winter ratings quarter and tied that show in April before Mike Francesa returned to WFAN on May 1.

In May and June, Francesa finished ahead of Kay but did so narrowly in June, 6.4 percent of the radio audience for men ages 25-54 compared to 5.8 percent for Kay’s show. Kay never has out-rated Francesa for an entire quarterly ratings book, but the new contract ensures he will have more chances. Francesa’s current contract expires at the end of 2020.