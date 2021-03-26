TODAY'S PAPER
By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
"The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN New York radio will be heard from 2 to 6:30 p.m. instead of 3 to 7 p.m., effective Monday, Kay announced on Friday.

Kay said the move was prompted by the start of the baseball season in general and the Yankees’ 6:30 p.m. early season starts in particular, which force Kay – YES Network’s play-by-play man – to leave his show early.

Chris Carlin’s show will expand to 6:30 to 10 p.m., and Max Kellerman’s national show, currently heard on 98.7 FM from 2 to 3 p.m., instead will be heard in its entirety from 2 to 4 p.m. on ESPN’s AM outlet at 1050 on the dial.

The move to 2 p.m. will expand the time during which Kay’s show, with co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, is head-to-head against WFAN’s Evan Roberts and Craig Carton, who are heard from 2 to 7 p.m.

Carton and Roberts had been crushing Kellerman in the ratings race from 2 to 3 p.m.

