Michael Kay has not received medical clearance to return to Yankees play-by-play on the YES Network for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, as he had hoped, and will be replaced again for that game by Ryan Ruocco, a YES spokesman said.

Kay, who underwent vocal cord surgery three weeks ago, also had hoped to work one game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Now Bob Costas will fill in for both of those games rather than just one.

Ruocco already had been scheduled for next week’s series in Baltimore and Toronto, so presumably the next target date for Kay to return would be Aug. 12 against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Kay is expected to recover fully, but he was advised to rest a bit longer as a precaution. He also has been absent from his ESPN New York talk radio program while recovering.