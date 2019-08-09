Still no date set for Michael Kay's return to YES booth

There still is no firm date scheduled for Michael Kay to return to the YES Network’s Yankees booth, a month after he underwent vocal cord surgery.

Kay had hoped to come back for the game against the Red Sox on Aug. 2 but was advised by his doctor to give it more time. Ryan Ruocco has worked this week’s series in Baltimore and Toronto, as he was scheduled to do even before Kay went on the injured list.

That seemingly made Monday’s split doubleheader against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium the next logical target date for Kay to return, but a YES spokesman said on Friday that Ruocco is scheduled to work both games of that doubleheader.