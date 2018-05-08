“BackAftaThis” might not be back after this.

The popular, Mike Francesa-centric Twitter account - also known as “Funhouse” - informed its followers late Monday that it no longer would post audio clips from WFAN after being accused of copyright infringement.

The feed has a relatively modest 19,000-plus followers but has had a major influence on how Francesa is perceived, frequently posting clips in which he either contradicts himself or makes predictions that went awry.

The author of @BackAftaThis repeatedly has turned down interview requests from Newsday over the years, declining to reveal his identity to reporters and/or editors even when offered anonymity publicly.

He posted a letter on the feed in which he shared the name of a WFAN content producer who complained to Twitter about him posting copyrighted material.

The producer noted that the same Twitter user previously had had his account suspended, when it was under a different name, @SportsFunhouse.

The author of the feed said he was relieved to be done with the work involved in maintaining the feed and keeping tabs on Francesa, and suggested he only would return to action if Entercom, which owns WFAN, gave its blessing.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out; it was a fun ride but nothing lasts forever,” he posted Tuesday. “I’m sure that Mike’s revolutionary app will fulfill your every need going forward. Please feel free to unfollow with my blessing, unless you enjoy sports highlights, sarcasm or pictures of my lunch.”

Before the YES Network stopped carrying a simulcast of Francesa’s show in 2014, it was easier for people to keep up with what he said and did on the air. All that was required was using a DVR to record the show daily.

“Funhouse” kept an eye on what Francesa was up to via diligent audio recording, and editing.

Chris Oliviero, executive VP of Entercom, told Newsday recently one goal of the upcoming digital platform for Francesa’s show was to gain control over content that at times has gone viral outside of Entercom’s orbit.

Entercom did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the action against @BackAftaThis.