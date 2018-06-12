TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Francesa’s return to No. 1 in May ratings doesn’t surprise Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

Mike Francesa, left, and Chris

Mike Francesa, left, and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo attend the after-party for "30 For 30: Mike & The Mad Dog" during 2017 Tribeca/ESPN Film Festival at White Street on April 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival / Noam Galai

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said he was not surprised by the news that his old WFAN partner, Mike Francesa, had rated first in the market among men ages 25-54 in his first month back after a four-month hiatus.

“Nothing would surprise me about Mike,” Russo said on Tuesday before his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, which he did from Shinnecock Hills in advance of SiriusXM’s hole-by-hole coverage.

“I knew he has a big audience. I was definitely surprised he came back. As far as Mike being No 1 in May . . . He’s been into it. The shorter show I think helps him, 3 to 6:30 p.m. I know. I do three hours now. It’s much better. It’s easier.

“But you can’t be surprised. The Yankees playing well, he’s into it, he’s got a loyal audience, he’s peppy. You can’t be surprised, so I guess I’m not. I was surprised when he came back. It think he’s here for a while, another couple of years. I don’t get the sense he’s going to quit tomorrow. I think another two or three years.

“ Mike’s going to have a huge fall, big fall. It will be interesting to see that battle with him and [ESPN New York’s Michael] Kay. I think Mike’s in good shape.”

