Barring any contract negotiation snags, Mike Francesa could be back on WFAN on Tuesday, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday morning.

That presumes an announcement comes by Thursday from Entercom, which owns WFAN, and CAA, the agency that represents Francesa, which seems probable.

Francesa is expected to sign a deal that covers the rest of this year and two more, through the end of 2020.

His new time slot is expected to be 3 to 6:30 p.m. weekdays. The current afternoon show of Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, now heard from 2 to 6:30, would move to a 1-3 p.m. time slot.