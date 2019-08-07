WFAN’s morning show visited the Giants early Tuesday for a typical, amiable training camp stop. But come nightfall, the station’s afternoon show and the Giants were engaged in a feud that went public on social media.

It started with host Mike Francesa announcing both in an appearance on his app and a post on Twitter that for the first time in his three decades at the station, he would not be visiting Giants camp.

The reason, he said, was the Giants declining to make general manager Dave Gettleman available for an interview.

In a video from his app posted on the Twitter feed “Funhouse,” Francesa labeled that a “deal-breaker,” and called the Giants’ stance “very, very elusive and anything but cooperative.”

On Twitter, he wrote, “Dave Gettleman should have enough confidence and conviction to explain his decisions. If he is hiding, I’ll pass.”

Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ senior vice president of communications, responded on Twitter with a reminder of Francesa’s harsh words for Gettleman in the spring, including calling him a liar.

He posted, “Refresher: “The Giants now act like losers, they have no plan like losers, and the people running the team, in my estimation, are losers. I don’t believe a word Gettleman says. Not a word. He lied to everyone about what he was doing. … the Giants are an utter embarrassment.”

Hanlon also noted that the Giants were prepared to provide access to other key personnel.

“That is a long way of saying: why should he? Why would he? The owner was willing to go on. The head coach and players, too. Always welcome, Mike, as long as you’re working for our flagship partner…”

Opinions from fans on social media were mixed. Some criticized Gettleman for declining to go on Francesa’s show and explain his decisions to fans. Others sided with the Giants’ position.

Francesa is scheduled to visit Jets camp later this month.