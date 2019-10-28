TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Kay ranks ahead of Mike Francesa in first month of autumn ratings

New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay

New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/Getty Images

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
For the first month of the autumn ratings book, ESPN New York Radio ranked first in the New York area among men ages 25-54 with an average of 7.4 percent of the audience tuned in from 3 to 6:30 p.m., while WFAN was second at 6.0.

The afternoon drive time ratings have been a close battle – and a closely watched one – in recent books, with “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN and Mike Francesa’s WFAN show rating among the top two in that demographic among all programming in the area.

There are two months left in the book, which might be Kay’s last crack at Francesa. The station has been planning for a future without him in that time slot after December, although he will remain a part of the company on its streaming arm at Radio.com.

In other parts of the day for the first month of the autumn book, which covered Sept. 12 to Oct. 9, WFAN finished first from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and tied for second from 1 to 3 p.m.

ESPN was eighth, fourth and sixth in those time slots.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

