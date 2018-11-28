TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Michael Kay ties Mike Francesa in second month of fall ratings book in key demographic

This composite image shows WFAN's Mike Francesa, left,

This composite image shows WFAN's Mike Francesa, left, and ESPN New York's Michael Kay. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke, AP

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

WFAN and ESPN New York tied for first place in the New York market among men ages 25-54 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for the second of three months in the autumn ratings book, according to data from Nielsen Audio.

Mike Francesa and Michael Kay both averaged 6.2 percent of the audience in that key demographic for the period of Oct. 11 through Nov. 7, after Francesa had edged Kay, 6.3 to 5.5, in September.

So Francesa has an overall lead for the book in the closely watched ratings race. Radio stations traditionally measure themselves over full quarterly periods, so the current numbers are akin to a hockey score at the second intermission.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley celebrates a touchdown Saquon Barkley on his workload: 'Whatever it takes'
Damyean Dotson, No. 21 on the New York Dotson stays prepared and produces for Knicks
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Knicks' win streak ended by Pistons
Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives the Cornish, Stony Brook hold off Norfolk State
St. John's LJ Figueroa dunks the ball against Figueroa leads Storm to rout and 6-0 record
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the first Nets looking to take advantage of homestand