WFAN and ESPN New York tied for first place in the New York market among men ages 25-54 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for the second of three months in the autumn ratings book, according to data from Nielsen Audio.

Mike Francesa and Michael Kay both averaged 6.2 percent of the audience in that key demographic for the period of Oct. 11 through Nov. 7, after Francesa had edged Kay, 6.3 to 5.5, in September.

So Francesa has an overall lead for the book in the closely watched ratings race. Radio stations traditionally measure themselves over full quarterly periods, so the current numbers are akin to a hockey score at the second intermission.