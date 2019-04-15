The local afternoon sports radio ratings wars resulted in another close, complicated battle in the quarterly winter “book,” which covers Jan. 3 to March 27 and was released by Nielsen Audio on Monday.

Mike Francesa of WFAN edged Michael Kay of ESPN New York among men ages 25-54 if one includes both over-the-air and live streaming data, which is WFAN’s preferred method, 6.2 percent of the audience to 5.9 percent.

Without WFAN’s streaming audience, Kay had the edge, 5.9 to 5.5, but ESPN’s figure includes both its over-the-air and streaming numbers, because unlike WFAN, it carries the same ads on both platforms.

ESPN declines to separate the two, making an apples-to-apples comparison impossible, arguing that because its ads are the same on both, they properly should be counted as one measurement against WFAN’s over-the-air number.

"Everybody in the industry knows the “official” number," Francesa wrote on his verified Twitter account. "To count their stream and eliminate our stream would be ridiculous. The sports competition got beat..like it always has."

There are other aspects of the argument from both sides, because the data does not reflect listeners/watchers on Kay’s TV simulcast or Francesa’s app, nor does it include men 55 and over or any women at all.

“Although we have the utmost respect for our competition, we feel the numbers have finally caught up with reality,” Kay said in a news release. "The ratings finally reveal what we have long known. We are happy with today’s numbers and hope to make this a constant occurrence, as we will continue to put out what we feel is the best talk radio show in the country. Most of all Don [La Greca], Peter [Rosenberg] and I would like to thank our great listeners. Without them, there is no show.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Francesa’s show does better than Kay’s among older men, but Kay’s show presumably has a larger audience on the YES Network than Francesa does on his app.

WFAN benefits from having two stations – one AM, one FM – count together for its rating.

While the men 25-54 demographic is the one by which the stations measure themselves, a fuller picture of their over-the-air and streaming audiences can be gleaned from the data for all people ages 12 and over.

That number, including streaming, shows Francesa at 3.7 percent of the audience and Kay at 3.2.

Including streaming, Francesa’s show was second overall in the market to WBLS.

"After finishing first in the market in the fall. Finished (sorry) second to BLS 6.6 to 6.2 in the winter. Congrats to BLS. Expect a big spring!," Francesa tweeted.

Kay has been gaining on Francesa for years, and his show is the most successful by far at ESPN relative to WFAN. Their ratings race has generated extraordinary interest, as well as intricate strategizing. On the final day of the winter book, Kay had Francesa’s old partner, Chris Russo, on as a guest.

In the autumn ratings book, the first full one since Francesa returned on May 1 of last year, Francesa out-rated Kay, 6.4 to 5.8, with WFAN’s streaming data included and 5.9 to 5.8 without it.

Francesa has said that he might leave radio again to focus on his app, but he continues to discuss with executives at Entercom, WFAN’s parent company, ways to continue doing both without one hurting the other.

Including streaming, from 6 to 10 a.m. Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti had a combined 5.3 percent of the audience (fifth overall) to ESPN’s 3.6, a far closer race than is customary in that time slot.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts had a 7.2 (third overall) to ESPN’s 2.8.

From 1 to 3 p.m., Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott had a 6.8 (third overall) to ESPN’s 3.1.

The contracts of Carlin, Gray and Scott expire at the end of 2019. It is unlikely WFAN will continue to air (and pay for) four different shows and eight hosts from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so lineup changes figure to be coming, whether or not Francesa stays on.