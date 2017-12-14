TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Francesa’s second-to-last show

Mike Francesa helped revolutionized sports talk radio at WFAN with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. Nine years since they split up, Francesa remains the top-rated host in New York. After 30 years at WFAN, 2017 is his last. Watch his final year unfold as Francesa's fans, colleagues and athletes from the New York area spoke about what it will be like to no longer have this icon on the air. (Credit: Newsday staff) (Photo Credit: ESPN, WFAN)

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Mike Francesa plans to spend his last WFAN show on Friday talking only to callers, not celebrity guests. But for the very last half hour he plans to have only one voice heard: his own.

“I would figure after 6, I don’t think it will be anything but me,” he said on Thursday before his next-to-last show at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan.

Follow Thursday’s show below with clips, photos and more as fans take to Twitter to discuss the 30-year run Francesa had on New York sports radio.

“I would expect that after I come back at 6, to 6:30, I think it will be just me talking,” Francesa said. “I’ll be done with everything else. That will be me saying my goodbyes and giving you my thoughts, and that will probably be it. That’s probably how I envision it right now.

“I envision a lot of calls, no guests. We’re not letting anybody in. Nobody can get in. A lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I want to be the one coming in on Friday.’ I said, ‘Nope. No one is coming in on Friday except the callers.’ But I’d say the last 25 minutes will be me.”

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

