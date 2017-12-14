Mike Francesa plans to spend his last WFAN show on Friday talking only to callers, not celebrity guests. But for the very last half hour he plans to have only one voice heard: his own.

“I would figure after 6, I don’t think it will be anything but me,” he said on Thursday before his next-to-last show at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan.

Follow Thursday’s show below with clips, photos and more as fans take to Twitter to discuss the 30-year run Francesa had on New York sports radio.

Cake at Paley Center pic.twitter.com/m3d9W7tGsE — Neil Best (@sportswatch) December 14, 2017

Mike Francesa cuts his cake before his big show today at the Paley Center for Media. Listen to it live starting at 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/rDmQ50iEvk — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 14, 2017

Never knew how much I needed Steve Somers calling into Francesa until I got it 😂😂 @BMonzoWFAN — William Beamen (@HeelTurn32) December 14, 2017

Enough tickets were distributed to fill Paley Center, but expectation was people would come and go during the day. I assume 5 pm hour will be most crowded. pic.twitter.com/nreJq4pB66 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) December 14, 2017

I booked the whole show. He has no idea who is calling outside of Imus. This is the hardest show I ever booked, bro.. — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) December 14, 2017



“I would expect that after I come back at 6, to 6:30, I think it will be just me talking,” Francesa said. “I’ll be done with everything else. That will be me saying my goodbyes and giving you my thoughts, and that will probably be it. That’s probably how I envision it right now.

“I envision a lot of calls, no guests. We’re not letting anybody in. Nobody can get in. A lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I want to be the one coming in on Friday.’ I said, ‘Nope. No one is coming in on Friday except the callers.’ But I’d say the last 25 minutes will be me.”