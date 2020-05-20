TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Francesa's streaming-only hour paused with expansion of WFAN show

Mike Francesa, radio talk show host, watches an NCAA college basketball game between Providence and Creighton during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Mike Francesa’s 5 to 6 p.m. hour, which has been heard exclusively on Radio.com since January, will go on hiatus as part of the expansion of his WFAN show next week from 30 minutes to an hour.

Starting on Tuesday, WFAN will present a revamped lineup from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., including extending Francesa’s weekday segment on WFAN to 6 to 7 p.m. from the current 6 to 6:30 p.m.

That change – and the others on the station – will be in place through June, in hopes that the Yankees return to action in July, allowing the station returns to its normal routine.

Francesa said he told the station he preferred to start his show on WFAN, so it was agreed that he would appear from 6 to 7 p.m. on both WFAN and Radio.com until live sports return in earnest.

He will continue to do his Sunday morning show, heard on both WFAN and CBS Sports Radio, until July.

