Saying “it is time to return to WFAN,” Mike Francesa told Newsday Tuesday morning that he has been working on a project with the agency CAA that includes working with WFAN in some form.

Francesa also alluded cryptically to a “campaign” to keep him from returning to the station that he left in December.

Francesa declined to answer follow-up questions about that or any other aspect of what he said, which was, “I have been working on a project with CAA for months. That will be explained in the days ahead.

“This is for those who started this campaign in recent days. I didn’t decide to go back to WFAN until I was told I better not go back. For those behind it, that was the moment I decided to return."

“I will do everything to work WFAN into an integral part of the project. It is time to return to WFAN.”

Francesa’s last show was Dec. 15. He was succeeded as of Jan. 2 by Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott in afternoon drive time.

He has been free to sign elsewhere since April 1 and has been working with CAA, a sports and entertainment agency, on what comes next. Apparently that “next” is at hand, the specifics of it not yet clear.