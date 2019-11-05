There will be no long farewell tour this time, but Mike Francesa is set to leave afternoon drive time on WFAN for a second time next month, making it official in a brief phone interview with Newsday early Tuesday afternoon.

Francesa offered few details, other than to confirm that he is not leaving Entercom, WFAN’s parent company. He is expected to have a role on its digital arm, Radio.com, and might appear on a limited basis on WFAN itself.

While Francesa did not specify a departure date, the autumn ratings period ends on Dec. 4, so a logical guess is that week, perhaps Dec. 6, for his final show.

Susan Larkin, Entercom regional president, confirmed Francesa will leave afternoon drive time in December but offered no other details.

Francesa first left the station on Dec. 15, 2017, but he returned on May 1, 2018, displacing the show that took his place initially, featuring Chris Carlin, Bart Scott and Maggie Gray.

" data-access="metered" data-pid="1.15261583" data-videobyline="Newsday staff) (Photo Credit: ESPN, WFAN" poster="https://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.15354809.1513351613!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/landscape_1280/image.jpg" controls> 14:18

On Oct. 22 of last year he said on the air that his return had been less comfortable than he had hoped, and he said he might leave WFAN again to focus solely on his app.

His long-term status at the station has been in doubt since then, and in recent months WFAN had begun to plan for a future without him starting in January.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But Francesa is not leaving the company. Entercom purchased his app in September and put it on Radio.com, whose development is a high priority. Francesa will appear regularly on that platform with a shorter version of his current program. But details have not been announced.

It is not clear what WFAN will do to replace Francesa in afternoon drive time. Evan Roberts could move from middays, either with his longtime partner, Joe Benigno, or perhaps someone new, such as Scott, whose contract expires at the end of this year and who has been in negotiations for a new one.

Who should replace Mike Francesa in afternoon drive time at @WFAN660? — Neil Best (@sportswatch) Nov 309, 2019

With streaming data included, Francesa never has lost a full ratings book to ESPN New York’s Michael Kay, but for the first month of the autumn book Kay surpassed Francesa, with an average of 7.4 percent of the audience to 6.0.

This now will be Kay’s last opportunity to win a full book from Francesa. The final numbers are due to be released on Dec. 23.

The anonymous author of the popular Twitter feed that has chronicled Francesa’s show (and his foibles) in recent years, @BackAftaThis, posted that he will continue to follow and post about whatever Francesa does for Radio.com.