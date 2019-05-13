TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Mike Francesa's WFAN show tops April radio ratings

Both WFAN and ESPN performed strong in the first month of the quarterly ratings book.

Mike Francesa at Madison Square Garden on March

Mike Francesa at Madison Square Garden on March 8.  Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Mike Francesa finished first overall in the radio ratings in April among men ages 25-54, according to data from Nielsen Audio covering the period March 28 to April 24.

Francesa averaged 7.5 percent of the listening audience in that demographic from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Of that total, 0.5 percent came from live streaming. Even without using the streaming figure, Francesa’s 7.0 percent over the air was No. 1 overall.

ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” ranked second overall with an average of 6.1 percent of the audience for that time period, a figure that includes both over-the-air and streaming data. Unlike WFAN, ESPN uses the same advertisements on both, so Nielsen reports its ratings as one number and ESPN has declined to break that down.

The two shows have been engaged in a close ratings battle in recent months. The April results should be viewed as akin to the first intermission of a hockey game, not a complete picture. Both stations traditionally measure themselves by full, quarterly ratings “books,” and there are two months left in the spring period.

The winter book ended with WFAN declaring victory because Francesa beat Kay with streaming data included and ESPN claiming victory because Kay won without WFAN’s streaming included.

Francesa’s strong April reflected a good overall month for WFAN’s shows. With streaming data included, the station finished second overall from 6 to 10 a.m. with a 6.1, first overall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7.5 and second overall from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6.8.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks Knicks must be prepared for a pick other than No. 1
After receiving a kidney transplant, Mets legend Ed Doctor says Kranepool 'close to normal' after transplant
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis practices before a game Mavs say Porzingis involved in incident in native Latvia
Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils Knicks' best chance in lottery is the fifth pick
Heavy rain at Citi Field postponed Sunday's game Mets-Marlins postponed due to inclement weather
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario rounds third base on Callaway sees progress from Rosario at the plate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search