Mike Francesa finished first overall in the radio ratings in April among men ages 25-54, according to data from Nielsen Audio covering the period March 28 to April 24.

Francesa averaged 7.5 percent of the listening audience in that demographic from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Of that total, 0.5 percent came from live streaming. Even without using the streaming figure, Francesa’s 7.0 percent over the air was No. 1 overall.

ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” ranked second overall with an average of 6.1 percent of the audience for that time period, a figure that includes both over-the-air and streaming data. Unlike WFAN, ESPN uses the same advertisements on both, so Nielsen reports its ratings as one number and ESPN has declined to break that down.

The two shows have been engaged in a close ratings battle in recent months. The April results should be viewed as akin to the first intermission of a hockey game, not a complete picture. Both stations traditionally measure themselves by full, quarterly ratings “books,” and there are two months left in the spring period.

The winter book ended with WFAN declaring victory because Francesa beat Kay with streaming data included and ESPN claiming victory because Kay won without WFAN’s streaming included.

Francesa’s strong April reflected a good overall month for WFAN’s shows. With streaming data included, the station finished second overall from 6 to 10 a.m. with a 6.1, first overall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7.5 and second overall from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6.8.