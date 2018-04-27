Mike Francesa will return to WFAN radio Tuesday with a show that will air weekdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Entercom, which owns WFAN, and CAA Sports, which represents Francesa, announced on Friday.

Francesa had told Newsday on Tuesday that it was time for him to return to WFAN, only four months after a much-publicized farewell, and so it shall be.

The “new” show will be called “Mike’s On,” part of a partnership involving Entercom, CAA and Francesa that also will include a new mobile app and website which will feature live streaming video of the radio show. It also includes live events and a speaker series.

“After exploring several options, this partnership with CAA Sports and Entercom was the perfect fit,” Francesa said in a news release. “This partnership allows me the chance to return to WFAN and all of our loyal listeners, as well as significant opportunities, including the app and live events, that are completely new.”

The app, set to launch this summer, also will carry a new version of Francesa’s Sunday NFL show. It also will include archival material on demand.

The app will be free but will have a paid subscription option for additional content.

WFAN has not yet announced the rest of its programming lineup, but the current afternoon show featuring Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott is expected to move to 1 to 3 p.m.