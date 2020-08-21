The NHL on Friday condemned Mike Milbury’s “insensitive and insulting” remarks regarding women made during NBC Sports’ broadcast of the Islanders’ clinching 4-0 win in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Capitals on Thursday night in Toronto.

Milbury, the former Islanders general manager and coach, and fellow NBC analyst Brian Boucher were discussing how being in sequestered arena/practice rink/hotel bubbles might benefit teams during the NHL playoffs.

“The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC,” the league said in a statement. “The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Milbury released his own statement, via NBC, apologizing for his comment.

“It was not my intention to disrespect anyone,” Milbury said. “I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

NBC said it would address the situation with Milbury and, given the immediate backlash via social media, it would not be surprising if his role in future broadcasts was in jeopardy.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In February, NBC fired analyst Jeremy Roenick for his sexually suggestive, on-air comments to co-host Kathryn Tappen in December. Last month, Roenick sued NBC Sports for wrongful termination.