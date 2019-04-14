TODAY'S PAPER
Mike Tirico to call Islanders vs. Penguins, his first ever NHL playoff game

Tirico called two games in the regular season.

Mike Tirico at the NBC Universal mid-season press

Mike Tirico at the NBC Universal mid-season press day at the Four Seasons in New York. Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Mike Tirico will call his first career NHL playoff game on NBCSN on Tuesday night when the Penguins host the Islanders in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Tirico called two games in the regular season. He will be joined by analysts Ed Olczyk and Brian Boucher, the latter to be stationed between the team benches.

MSG Networks also will carry the game, with Brendan Burke on play-by-play alongside analyst Butch Goring.

The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

