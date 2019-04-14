Mike Tirico will call his first career NHL playoff game on NBCSN on Tuesday night when the Penguins host the Islanders in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Tirico called two games in the regular season. He will be joined by analysts Ed Olczyk and Brian Boucher, the latter to be stationed between the team benches.

MSG Networks also will carry the game, with Brendan Burke on play-by-play alongside analyst Butch Goring.

The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series, 3-0.