Chicago White Sox | Yankees vs. White Sox Highlights - Anderson's walk-off leads the White Sox to a 9-8 win

MLB and Fox built it, and viewers came.

Thursday night’s "Field of Dreams" game between the Yankees and White Sox was the most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network in 16 years, according to Nielsen via Fox, with an average of 5,903,000 viewers on Fox and Fox Deportes.

The thriller, in which the White Sox won, 9-8, with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, attracted a peak audience of about 6,094,000 from 8:45 to 9 p.m.

It also was the most-streamed regular season game in Fox history.

Chicago and New York topped individual markets in ratings, with Chicago averaging 11.2% of homes and New York averaging 6.6%. St. Louis was third at 6.0.

The game, played in an eastern Iowa cornfield, was an homage to the 1989 film "Field of Dreams." Major League Baseball plans to stage another such game next summer.