SportsMedia

ESPN keeps 'Monday Night Football' crew the same, minus Jason Witten and 'Booger Mobile'

A Monday Night Football sign on display at

A Monday Night Football sign on display at an ESPN NFL Draft related activation event in Nashville on Saturday. Photo Credit: Ash Wright / ESPN Images/Ash Wright / ESPN Images

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
ESPN called it a “new commentator team” for “Monday Night Football” in a news release on Wednesday, but in fact three of the four members of last year’s group are back, minus analyst Jason Witten, who returned to active duty as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play again, with Booger McFarland joining him in the booth as an analyst after spending most of last year on the sideline providing commentary from a moving “Booger Mobile.” Lisa Salters returns as the sideline reporter.

“Monday Night Football” will open its 50th season when the Saints host the Texans on Sept. 9.

“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job,” Stephanie Druley, an ESPN executive vice president, said in a news release. “He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth – and with Lisa – will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall.”

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

