Turner announces upcoming documentary 'More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11'

Mets catcher Mike Piazza makes a curtain call

Mets catcher Mike Piazza makes a curtain call after hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Atlanta at Shea Stadium on Sept. 21, 2001, the first sports event in New York after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.  Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Turner Sports announced an upcoming feature-length documentary, "More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11," on how baseball helped both the local New York and national recoveries after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine, the Yankees and Mets managers at the time, are among the executive producers, along with prominent agent Sandy Montag.

"Sports can be a unifying force, and that was certainly evident in how baseball helped New York and our country come together in the aftermath of 9/11," Craig Barry, Turner’s chief content officer, said in a news release. "We are proud to be able to share those enduring stories through this documentary, as we honor the many sacrifices that were made that day and thereafter."

The network did not announce a premiere date.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

