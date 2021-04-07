Turner Sports announced an upcoming feature-length documentary, "More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11," on how baseball helped both the local New York and national recoveries after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine, the Yankees and Mets managers at the time, are among the executive producers, along with prominent agent Sandy Montag.

"Sports can be a unifying force, and that was certainly evident in how baseball helped New York and our country come together in the aftermath of 9/11," Craig Barry, Turner’s chief content officer, said in a news release. "We are proud to be able to share those enduring stories through this documentary, as we honor the many sacrifices that were made that day and thereafter."

The network did not announce a premiere date.