TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsMedia

MSG to launch new weeknight talk show 'MSG 150'

MSG Network's NY Knicks post-game show with Bill

MSG Network's NY Knicks post-game show with Bill Pidto, Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak in the MSG Network studio on Oct. 11, 2012. Photo Credit: MSG Photos/Rebecca Taylor

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

MSG Networks plans to announce on Tuesday that it will launch a new weeknight talk show called “MSG 150” on May 6. It will run from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for 10 weeks.

Bill Pidto will host alongside Alan Hahn, with some shows airing live depending on what is in the news that day and others recorded in late afternoon.

The show will feature MSG talent, including Swin Cash and Wally Szczerbiak, as well as outside guests.

Even though MSG’s primary teams, the Knicks and Rangers, had losing seasons in 2018-19, both are expected to make news in the draft and free agency during the show’s scheduled run.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner (40) make the glove Lehner's hot goaltending makes Trotz look good
Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) comes to celebrate Leddy a defensive plus, not a minus, in Trotz's system  
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock skates with Best: Isles' defense puts Pens on thin ice
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner, left, celebrates with Scott Isles stay focused, Pens upbeat ahead of Game 4
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird returns to the Yankees place Greg Bird on 10-day IL
Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates a stop Jets' opponents in 2019